ALBANY, N.Y. (May 25, 2023) — A team of Microsoft security researchers has uncovered a state-sponsored Chinese hacking operation that allegedly used malware to spy on a range of critical infrastructure in Guam and elsewhere in the United States.

The hacking operation, code-named "Volt Typhoon," has been active since mid-2021, according to a statement from Microsoft on Wednesday, and "could disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia region during future crises."

China denied the hacking allegation on Thursday, calling it a disinformation campaign by the "Five Eyes" nations that share intelligence. Those nations are the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia and the U.K.

The University at Albany has experts available to speak on this latest U.S. infrastructure cyber attack, including:

David Adkins, director of undergraduate cybersecurity at the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity, is an expert in information science and telecommunications. Prior to UAlbany, he served as the chief information officer for NYSERDA (New York State Energy Research & Development Authority) where he was responsible for managing the authority’s information technology, data governance/analytics/architecture and web operations units.

Sanjay Goel, a professor at the School of Business, is an expert in information security and digital forensics. His research group at the University is currently engaged in cybersecurity and warfare-related projects including the investigation of computer security threats such as botnets and malware, risk analysis, security policy development and evaluation, security modeling, and development of self-organized complex systems.

David Turetsky, a professor of practice at the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity, has more than 35 years of experience in business, government and law. Immediately before joining UAlbany, he was based in Washington, D.C., where he co-led the cybersecurity, privacy and data protection practice at a global law firm. He was inducted into the Information Sharing Hall of Fame in 2020.

