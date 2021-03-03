Expert Pitch

Domestic Terrorists Often Bred from Hate Groups

SUNY Buffalo State College
3-Mar-2021
Clairissa Breen, assistant professor of criminal justice at Buffalo State College and certified master anti-terrorism specialist (CMAS), can speak to the recent rise in domestic terrorism and her research into hate groups, including white supremacist organizations.

In his testimony March 2 before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the January 6 insurrection.  FBI Director Christopher A. Wray said FBI is currently tracking about 2000 cases of domestic terrorism, up from about 850 two years ago.

Domestic terrorists are often bred from hate groups. At last count, Breen said, there are about 1,000 hate groups in the country.

“They all have the potential to turn into a terrorist organization, with a disregard for human life,” she said. “Terrorism is cheap, easy, and accessible to anyone.”

 

Clairissa D. Breen, Ph.D., CMAS

 

Current Position

Assistant Professor – Criminal Justice

Buffalo State College, Buffalo NY

 

Co-coordinator – Interdisciplinary Unity Conflict Analysis and Resolution

Buffalo State College, Buffalo NY

 

Research interests

Catastrophic criminology, terrorism, hate groups, political and historical crime, criminological theory, criminal tattoos, geography of crime, displacement and disruption, policy analysis and program evaluation

 

Education

Certified Master Anti-terrorism Specialist (CMAS)                                            March 2016

Certified Anti-terrorism Specialist (CAS)                                                           Aug. 2008

Anti-Terrorism Accreditation Board

 

Ph. D. Criminal Justice, Temple University                                                        Jan. 2012

 

 

Politics News Source
