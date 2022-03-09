Below are some of the latest articles that our staff has curated in the Staff Picks channel on Newswise. We hope you enjoy them as much as we have.

The human brain would rather look at nature than city streets

Hugging a “breathing” cushion to ease anxiety

Study Confirms SARS-CoV-2 Related Coronaviruses in Trade-Confiscated Pangolins in Viet Nam

Physical activity may protect your brain as you age

Mindfulness Meditation Can Reduce Guilt, Leading to Unintended Negative Social Consequences

Working, studying in ‘off’ hours can harm motivation

From ‘boops’ to ‘unks,’ how scientists are using fish sounds to conserve underwater ecosystems

Cerebrospinal Fluid May Be Able to Indentify Aggressive Brain Tumors in Children

Joro spiders likely to spread beyond Georgia

Why exercise gets harder the less you do

Nostalgia can relieve pain

New study shows that Earth’s coldest forests are shifting northward with climate change

