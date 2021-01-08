"Encyclopedia of Constitutional Amendments, Proposed Amendments, & Amending Issues” author John Vile provides 25th Amendment expertise

John R. Vile, a renowned Constitutional expert, is available to provide commentary on the 25th Amendment, the Sedition Act, and other Constitutional safegaurds.

Vile's Encyclopedia of Constitutional Amendments, Proposed Amendments, and Amending Issues, 1789-2015, 4th edition, is widely regarded as the prevailing standard and the most comprehensive book on constitutional amendments and proposed amendments.

Vile is a scholar of the U.S. constitutional amending process and has written and edited numerous books, essays, chapters, and reviews on this and related topics.

He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary who earned his Ph.D. in Government from the University of Virginia. Since 2008, he has served as the Dean of Middle Tennessee State University Honors College.