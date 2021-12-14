Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society urges the Senate to protect the insulin affordability provisions included in the Build Back Better Act and move quickly to pass this crucial legislation.



We implore all Senators to ensure these provisions are not scaled back. The Build Back Better Act represents the best opportunity to address the price of insulin. Millions of Americans cannot wait any longer for a solution.



The Build Back Better Act, which was passed by the House, would cap insulin co-pays at $35 per month for Medicare beneficiaries and those on private insurance. It is also critical that the legislation include individuals covered by private insurance. These individuals face insulin price hikes just like Medicare beneficiaries. Imposing limitations on this provision would perpetuate limited access to affordable insulin for people living with diabetes.



The Build Back Better Act would institute an inflation cap ensuring that the price of insulin doesn’t increase faster than inflation. In addition, the bill would give the government authority to negotiate the price of certain drugs, including insulin.



For millions of Americans living with diabetes, including all people living with type 1 diabetes, insulin is a life-saving drug that must be taken to control blood sugar. Although insulin has been available for 100 years, its price continues to increase and has nearly tripled over the past 15 years.



The Endocrine Society has prioritized the need for affordable insulin for years. Our members are dedicated to educating Congress about the challenges people with diabetes face in accessing affordable insulin. We have shared policy recommendations, testimony, and a collection of patient stories illustrating that people with diabetes continue to suffer due to the high price of insulin.



The Senate must move quickly to pass this legislation, which would make insulin more affordable for millions of Americans with diabetes.

