Expert Pitch

EU climate plan faces likely pushback, progress still possible

Cornell University
14-Jul-2021 11:15 AM EDT, by Cornell University
favorite_border

The European Union has proposed comprehensive climate change legislation that would include a tax on aviation fuel, a carbon border tariff, emission limits for cars and more.

Flavio Lehner is a climate scientist and assistant professor of earth and atmospheric science at Cornell University. Lehner recently co-authored a report showing that climate change is to blame for last month’s stifling temperatures in the Pacific Northwest. Lehner says the EU’s proposed legislation is ambitious, but could be scaled back in the face of politics and public opinion.  

Lehner says:

“As with most negotiations, you have to go in with an ambitious proposal to have anything left afterwards, so the current news inevitably sounds better than what might be possible. I’m optimistic, though, that this will lead to some progress as there’s some evidence that peer pressure can work, even among countries.

“However, a cautious tale is coincidentally coming out of Switzerland this spring, where the public turned down 51-49 a new and more aggressive carbon dioxide law. One sore point among several was a tax on flying, which did not fare well with the youngest bloc of the voting population (age 18-32 or so). Indeed, surprisingly to many, the youngest bloc turned down the initiative more clearly (58-42) than the older people, with only the oldest bloc clearly in favor of the new law.

“More work (including from sociologists) is needed on how to convince society of the benefit of new carbon dioxide laws. The fear of ‘more costs’ still seems to prevail, which of course ignores the already large costs inflicted today by climate change on taxpayers through increasingly violent extreme events. The last few weeks across the globe were a taste of this. Without aggressive climate mitigation, these extremes will continue to increase in frequency and severity, with increasing costs for individuals and governments alike.”

- 30 -

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Climate Science Government/Law European Union News U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Climate Change European Union Carbon Emissions

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6041
Released: 14-Jul-2021 11:15 AM EDT
EU climate plan faces likely pushback, progress still possible
 Cornell University

Released: 13-Jul-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Patients in Michigan Gain Increased Access to Affordable, Quality Anesthesia Care
 American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA)

Michigan patients now have increased access to safe, affordable care with the signing of HB 4359 by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The law removes supervision requirements for nurse anesthetists and grants them the authority to collaboratively participate in a patient-centered healthcare team.

Released: 13-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT
US citizen migrant children in Mexico lacking adequate health insurance
 University of Houston

While attending a conference at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México in Mexico City several years ago, Sharon Borja was struck by the story of a young man who, as a child, joined his parents repatriating to their native country of Mexico.

Comment
Newswise: California Makes Historic Investment in HSU’s Polytechnic Plans
Released: 13-Jul-2021 3:25 PM EDT
California Makes Historic Investment in HSU’s Polytechnic Plans
 Humboldt State University

California Governor Gavin Newsom and the State Legislature have agreed on a new state budget with a historic $458 million investment in Humboldt State University’s effort to become Northern California’s first polytechnic institution.

Comment
Newswise: Allocating COVID-19 vaccines based on health and socioeconomic factors could reduce mortality
8-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Allocating COVID-19 vaccines based on health and socioeconomic factors could reduce mortality
 PLOS

Study suggests spatial relationship between COVID-19 mortality and population-level health factors.

Comment
Released: 12-Jul-2021 11:35 AM EDT
Money talks: Wealthy ‘hijack’ agenda to gain policy influence
 Cornell University

Cornell University professor of government published "Hijacking the Agenda: Economic Power and Political Influence" on June 30. The book explores lawmakers' attention to corporate and wealthy interests, even as income inequality widened to historic levels.

Newswise: UCLA Research Finds U.S. Lags 79 Other Nations in Preventing Immigration Detention of Children
Released: 9-Jul-2021 3:35 PM EDT
UCLA Research Finds U.S. Lags 79 Other Nations in Preventing Immigration Detention of Children
 UCLA Fielding School of Public Health

Unlike nearly three-quarters of high-income countries, however, the U.S. has no laws specifically limiting the detention of accompanied migrant and asylum-seeking children, according to a new study by the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health's WORLD Policy Analysis Center (WORLD).

Comment
Released: 8-Jul-2021 2:10 PM EDT
Space Race with China: Expert Talk & Interview Availability
 Thunderbird School of Global Management

Comment
Newswise: Cyber and free speech law expert available to speak on Trump lawsuits.
Released: 8-Jul-2021 10:05 AM EDT
Cyber and free speech law expert available to speak on Trump lawsuits.
 Albany Law School

Comment
Released: 7-Jul-2021 3:25 PM EDT
Trump Sues @Facebook's @finkd, @Twitter's @Jack Dorsey and @Google's @sundarpichai: @FreeSpeechMTSU Expert @KenPaulson1 available to discuss with reporters
 Middle Tennessee State University

Comment

Showing results

110 of 6041

Politics Experts on Newswise

EU climate plan faces likely pushback, progress still possible

...
2021-07-14 11:15:39

Space Race with China: expert talk & interview availability

...
2021-07-08 14:10:04

Cyber and free speech law expert available to speak on Trump lawsuits.

...
2021-07-08 10:05:09

Trump Sues @Facebook's @finkd, @Twitter's @Jack Dorsey and @Google's @sundarpichai: @FreeSpeechMTSU Expert @KenPaulson1 available to discuss with reporters

...
2021-07-07 15:25:39

Senate inaction dooms win-win immigration program

...
2021-06-25 11:15:16

@MTSU Healthcare Operations Expert Richard Tarpey Breaks Down SCOTUS Decision to Dismiss Challenge to the #AffordableCareAct

...
2021-06-18 17:00:04

Trends favor Le Pen victory, ‘somersaults’ in French politics

...
2021-06-17 10:55:31

U law professor available to talk about upcoming Knesset vote in Israel

...
2021-06-09 19:05:35

‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access

...
2021-06-09 14:10:24

Lies about 2020 election persist, could impact future races

...
2021-06-08 14:50:05

Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary

...
2021-06-08 10:35:08

FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

...
2021-06-06 10:05:29

Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”

...
2021-06-03 11:10:25

The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries.

...
2021-06-02 15:35:06

Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.

...
2021-06-02 14:25:23

Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option

...
2021-06-01 15:20:32

Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access

...
2021-06-01 14:35:12

Uber, UK union deal may have global ramifications for labor rights

...
2021-05-27 15:45:37

EU lacks leverage in pushing privacy standards on Amazon, Microsoft

...
2021-05-27 13:45:50

WhatsApp has ‘strong argument’ in India privacy lawsuit

...
2021-05-26 13:05:13

AU Experts: Rise of Antisemitism Globally & What’s Next for Israel-Palestinian Relations and Development?

...
2021-05-25 16:05:45

George Floyd Anniversary: Rutgers Scholar Available to Discuss Police Reform

...
2021-05-25 13:50:02

close
2.14941