European unions’ support varies for precarious workers

Cornell University
25-Feb-2021 11:10 AM EST, by Cornell University
favorite_border

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – In many cases, unions in Europe have helped nonunionized workers whose jobs are precarious, according to new Cornell University research.

In “Dualism or Solidarity? Conditions for Union Success in Regulating Precarious Work,” published in December in the European Journal of Industrial Relations, the researchers surveyed academic articles to see how often they would find evidence of unions helping nonunionized workers or helping only their own members, and which conditions were associated with each outcome.

The paper was co-authored by Laura Carver, M.S. 20, and Virginia Doellgast, associate professor of international and comparative labor in the ILR School.

Unions respond to growing worker insecurity in different ways, Carver said.

In some cases, unions work with management to protect their own members while allowing management to cut pay or otherwise increase insecurity for nonunionized workers, she said. This is called dualism, because it creates a dual labor market where unionized insiders are still paid relatively well and have some job security, and nonunionized outsiders are subjected to increasing insecurity.

Unions also can act in solidarity with nonunion workers by proactively extending union protections and increasing security for precarious workers. Examples of union support include the Unite union support of the “Justice for Cleaners” protests in the United Kingdom and support by the French union CGT for the “sans papiers” movement for undocumented immigrant workers in France.

A third union response is described as “failed solidarity” by Carver and Doellgast.

“Unions’ attempts at inclusivity are not always successful – in other words, attempts to stand in solidarity with nonunion workers sometimes do not actually reduce their experiences of precarity,” Carver said.

After surveying 56 case study-based articles published between 2008 and 2019, they found that: 

  • In 46% of cases, solidarity was practiced when unions improved working conditions for the peripheral workforce. This includes cases in which the union simultaneously improved conditions for the core workforce, as well as those in which the conditions for the core workforce remained stable or even declined.
  • In 26% of cases, the unions practiced dualism by maintaining or improving working conditions for the core, unionized workforce, with either no attempt to address precarity for peripheral workers or increased precarity for these workers.
  • In 12% of the cases, solidarity failed – there was no reduction in precarity in spite of union attempts to regulate or improve conditions for peripheral workers.
  • In 16% of cases, there were no clear outcomes of dualism, solidarity or failed solidarity.

“The fact that successful solidarity was the most common outcome is notable,” Carver said. “This suggests there is cause for optimism, or that increased precarity is not the inevitable outcome.”

 

For additional information, see this Cornell Chronicle story.

 

 

-30-

 

 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

European Journal of Industrial Relations

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Business Ethics In the Workplace European Union News Europe News Government/Law U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Unions European unions Unionized workers labor activism

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6006
Newswise: The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries
Released: 2-Jun-2021 3:35 PM EDT
The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries
 Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona

Comment
Released: 2-Jun-2021 2:25 PM EDT
Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.
 University of California, Irvine

Comment
Released: 1-Jun-2021 3:20 PM EDT
Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option
 Cornell University

Newswise: Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access
Released: 1-Jun-2021 2:35 PM EDT
Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access
 West Virginia University

Comment
Released: 1-Jun-2021 1:50 PM EDT
American Society of Anesthesiologists Makes Recommendations to Biden Admin.: Implement ‘No Surprises Act’ Equitably Without Improper Advantage to Health Insurers
 American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA)

Today, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) requested the Biden administration include a series of recommendations in its regulations to implement the “No Surprises Act,” the new federal surprise medical bill law, that will be implemented on January 1, 2022. ASA’s recommendations aim to ensure that the law is implemented fairly and equitably without improper benefit to health insurance companies.

Released: 27-May-2021 3:45 PM EDT
Uber, UK union deal may have global ramifications for labor rights
 Cornell University

Released: 27-May-2021 1:45 PM EDT
EU lacks leverage in pushing privacy standards on Amazon, Microsoft
Cornell University

26-May-2021 12:45 PM EDT
New framework to enhance national climate action and achieve global goals
 International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis

A novel systematic and independent scenario framework could help policymakers assess and compare climate policies and long-term strategies across countries to support coordinated global climate action.

Comment
Released: 26-May-2021 4:35 PM EDT
Grocery taxes put low-income families at risk for food insecurity
 Cornell University

Approximately one-third of all U.S. counties do not exempt grocery foods from the general sales tax, which means the lowest-income families living in those areas are most susceptible to food insecurity. New research from Cornell University finds that even a slight grocery tax-rate increase could be problematic for many.
Released: 26-May-2021 1:05 PM EDT
WhatsApp has ‘strong argument’ in India privacy lawsuit
 Cornell University


Showing results

110 of 6006

Politics Experts on Newswise

The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries.

...
2021-06-02 15:35:06

Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.

...
2021-06-02 14:25:23

Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option

...
2021-06-01 15:20:32

Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access

...
2021-06-01 14:35:12

Uber, UK union deal may have global ramifications for labor rights

...
2021-05-27 15:45:37

EU lacks leverage in pushing privacy standards on Amazon, Microsoft

...
2021-05-27 13:45:50

WhatsApp has ‘strong argument’ in India privacy lawsuit

...
2021-05-26 13:05:13

AU Experts: Rise of Antisemitism Globally & What’s Next for Israel-Palestinian Relations and Development?

...
2021-05-25 16:05:45

George Floyd Anniversary: Rutgers Scholar Available to Discuss Police Reform

...
2021-05-25 13:50:02

The 280E Tax Code as an Obstacle for Cannabis Firms and the SAFE Banking Act

The SAFE Banking Act was a big step toward removing barriers for cannabis businesses. But Maryland Smith accou...
2021-05-25 12:25:07

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: GW Experts Available

...
2021-05-25 10:40:02

One Year After George Floyd's Death: Californians are Conflicted on Police Reform

...
2021-05-24 19:05:17

Belarusian journalist’s arrest sends message: ‘nobody is safe’

...
2021-05-24 16:40:51

FSU expert available for comment on COVID-19 Hate Crimes Bill

By: Anna Prentiss | Published: April 23, 2021 | 12:56 pm | SHARE: With a 94-1 vote, the U.S. Senate passed t...
2021-05-20 16:50:33

Rural America primed for mileage if $2 trillion infrastructure plan passes

...
2021-05-20 12:45:03

Israeli-Palestinian conflict: A primer on the long-standing dispute over Gaza

Since May 10, more than 200 Palestinians and a dozen Israelis have died in fighting in Israel and the occupie...
2021-05-19 15:15:09

Albany Law School Experts Available to Speak on Biden Plan to Improve Legal Aid For the Poor

...
2021-05-18 17:05:49

Biden’s EV pitch gives auto industry a vital boost to all-electric goal

...
2021-05-18 12:15:53

Reopening society pros outweigh risk from those vaccinated and unmasked

...
2021-05-13 15:05:26

Colonial Pipeline hack is latest example of cybersecurity threats to physical infrastructure

Ransomware and security: ASU Expert answers questions about securing the private side of the nation's infrastr...
2021-05-13 15:05:12

Colonial Pipeline hack a wake-up call to ramp up cybersecurity for nation’s infrastructure

...
2021-05-13 09:00:56

Colonial Pipeline: Pres. Biden’s Cybersecurity Executive Order, Economic Impacts, Gas Shortages & Ransomware Attack: Kogod School of Business Experts Available

...
2021-05-13 07:00:21

close
2.06663