Having people incarcerated for non-violent offenses affects families in marginalized communities across the country. Incarcerating nonviolent offenders for marijuana is one of the root causes for mass incarceration by the local, state, and federal government. Programs are available for helping and supporting nonviolent offenders as they navigate through society.

Programs vary by state, and many states have passed laws to provide more funding for programs geared toward non-violent drug offenders. For example, the state of Georgia offers RSAT (a nine-month residential substance abuse treatment program), probation substance abuse treatment centers, and Integrated Treatment Facilities (a nine-month program that actively combines interventions intended to address substance abuse and mental health disorders).

Eddie Gordon, Ph.D., program director of the Public Administration and Criminology Program at Adler University, researches how competing interests drive varying behaviors, including hate and addiction. His background includes public service, in the Georgia Department of Human Resources and Georgia Sheriff’s Office, and research on social justice issues and behavior, including the recidivism rate of female prisoners and how hate manifests with addictive behaviors.

Gordon’s experience in public administration and law enforcement gives him a unique perspective and inside analysis of what happens on the front lines and behind the scenes in public service. The main takeaway from his work in public service is to never pre-judge situations. He is trained to study behavior, specifically deviant behavior, and analyze data without pre-judging and qualitatively providing an overview of behaviors and situations.

Adler University is a nonprofit institution educating master’s and doctoral students. Committed to educating students to engage the world and create a more just society, the University was established in 1952 and continues the pioneering work of Alfred Adler, the first community psychologist. Academic programs are available through its Chicago, Vancouver and Online campuses.