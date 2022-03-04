Stony Brook University Professor Lester Paldy is a former Marine officer and member of U.S. nuclear weapon negotiating delegations in Geneva and at the UN in New York. His work on nuclear weapons issues includes the threat posed by terrorists attempting to build and use an improvised nuclear device and the multilateral agreement with Iran. He is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a consultant for several federal agencies.
Regarding the recent seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine, Professor Paldy can address these topics:
- How likely is it that Vladimir Putin would use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine? (Professor Paldy has traveled to Ukraine in the past to discuss this with Ukrainian officials.)
- Will western provision of anti-aircraft and anti-armor weapons to Ukraine be sufficient to stop the Russian advance?
- Would Russia consider using any of its stockpile of chemical weapons in this war?
- How likely is it that the damage inflicted upon Ukraine’s largest nuclear power reactor will lead to the catastrophic release of radioactivity?