As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, many questions remain about the local, regional and global effects of the escalating conflict.

Here, Dr. Jeffrey D. Berejikian, associate professor of international affairs and senior fellow in the Center for International Trade and Security at the University of Georgia, provides his insights.

Dr. Berejikian is available to comment further on the emerging war, and he may be contacted using the information below.

What do you think will be the short and long-term humanitarian impact on the people of Ukraine?

“If this conflict is extended, the historical data is pretty clear. Civilians pay the price of a war. Assuming Ukraine continues to fight, this will be especially tragic in large urban areas.

“I think the government of Ukraine appears to have made a tragic choice. One of the things that nobody is discussing is that the Ukraine government did not appear to put in place any meaningful preparations to soften the impact of war for their civilian population. I understand why. From a political perspective, the Zelenskyy government didn’t want to panic the public. But we now have a situation where civilians are streaming into empty shelters with children and pets in tow. This is just not sustainable. There doesn’t seem to have been any civilian resiliency program. This will exacerbate all the normal and horrific consequences that come along with war.”

How will this invasion and the economic sanctions imposed by other nations affect the people of Russia? Will they have any meaningful effect on Russian leaders including Putin?

“There are two kinds of sanctions. ‘Targeted’ sanctions focus on elites in a society with precision. The goal is to shape the incentives of the people who make decisions – i.e. Putin and the oligarchs. By contrast so called ‘Dumb Sanctions’ are blunt instruments designed to damage the target economy as a whole. The first round of sanctions that Biden announced were of the targeted variety. So, they would not have any noticeable impact the civilian population. The next round will include comprehensive dumb sanctions and will impact the economy as a whole. This will likely cause the Russian economy to contract significantly and create real economic pain for ordinary Russians.”

How could the conflict in Ukraine affect people here in the United States?

“Three ways:

“Short-term: Economics. Economists expect that inflation will increase noticeably. Energy prices will go up dramatically, and this will also have downstream consequences for consumer prices more broadly. In addition, war is bad for the stock market, and we have already begun to see this.

“Medium-term: Domestic Security. There is a remote but real concern that the conflict escalates, and Russia deploys cyber-attacks against the United States directly. This might include attacks against financial institutions or core infrastructure. Again, this is more remote, but there are very real scenarios where this might occur.

“Long-term: Return to global competition with Russia. The relationship between the West and Russia is obviously broken permanently. The American public must come to grips with the reality of a long-term political and economic conflict with Russia. It’s not quite a return to the Cold War, but it’s similar in many respects.”

###

Contact: Jeffrey D. Berejikian, 706-542-6705, [email protected]