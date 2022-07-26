Scott Montgomery is a geoscientist and lecturer in the Jackson School of International Studies at the University of Washington. Montgomery is an expert on a wide variety of topics related to energy, including geopolitics, technology and resources. He can speak on issues in global energy and their relation to political and economic trends.

Montgomery has worked as a geoscientist in the energy industry for more than two decades and has written more than 100 scientific papers on topics related to oil and gas, energy technology and industry trends.

He is available to speak on the total or partial Russian gas interruptions, including a possible energy shortage and other consequences for Europe and the rest of the world.