In the lead-up to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin became increasingly vocal about “Slavic brotherhood” and went so far as to say Ukraine’s statehood was a recent creation, invented by Vladimir Lenin and Josef Stalin.

Dr. Scott Feinstein, assistant professor of political science at Iowa State University, offers nuanced context on the ways national and cultural identities have shaped both non-violent and violent politics in the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

Feinstein is available to answer questions on the following topics:

The cultural and historical relationships between Russia and Ukraine, including the concept of ‘Slavic Brotherhood’ pushed by Russia and post-Cold War alliances in Europe

What Russia aims to gain and lose with a full-blown invasion of Ukraine and eastern Europe

How Russia has historically influenced eastern Europe and its neighbors through a variety of tactics

How U.S. politics have influenced growing tensions in Ukraine and eastern Europe

Feinstein is currently working on a book project “National War and Peace in Post-Soviet Eurasia” to explore why some Soviet successor states experienced secessionist violence after the collapse of the Soviet Union.