Expert Pitch
University of Maryland, Baltimore

Expert: Defense Production Act is a very powerful presidential weapon

21-Jan-2021 4:25 PM EST, by University of Maryland, Baltimore
favorite_border

President Biden recently invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) to speed COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution.

Michael Greenberger, founder and director of the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security (CHHS) and a professor at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, says the the DPA is a very powerful presidential weapon that is being appropriately used in this case.

He is available for interviews by phone and by Zoom.

RECENT MEDIA:

Maryland Man Bryan Betancur Arrested After GPS Monitor Places Him At US Capitol During Riots, Prosecutors Say

University of Maryland law professor Michael Greenberger analyzes the security measures in place at the Capitol and the rising threat of domestic terrorism in the U.S.

CHHS works on a broad range of homeland security and emergency response issues for federal, state, and local governmental agencies, as well as universities and public health entities. 

Since joining the School of Law in 2001, Professor Greenberger designed and teaches two courses focused on counterterrorism and emergency response, “Homeland Security and the Law of Counterterrorism,” introduced in 2002, and “National Security, Foreign Intelligence, and Privacy,” which was taught for, and taught in, the first time in the Spring 2014 semester. Professor Greenberger also served as the administrator for a course entitled “Freddie Gray’s Baltimore: Past, Present, and Moving Forward,” a course that examines the causes of the 2015 Baltimore unrest and possible solutions by focusing on social, economic and other issues, including policing practices, criminal justice, access to housing, health care, education, joblessness and community development.

He also led the development and oversees the teaching of four related crisis management courses taught by CHHS senior attorney staff members at the law school: “Law and Policy of Emergency Public Health Response;” “Law and Policy of Cybersecurity;” and “Law and Policy of Emergency Management;” and “Cybercrimes.” Professor Greenberger has also taught Constitutional Law and a seminar on “Futures, Options, and Derivatives,” and furthers the academic efforts of the University of Maryland, Baltimore as a member of the Faculty Senate and Faculty Senate Advisory Committee, as well as the Faculty Advisory Council for the Maryland Higher Education Commission. Professor Greenberger is often called upon to lend his extensive professional expertise outside the Center and University.

He is currently a member of the Baltimore Washington Cyber Task Force; served by appointment of the Governor of Maryland on the Commission on Maryland Cybersecurity Innovation and Excellence, and now serves by appointment of the Maryland Attorney General on the Maryland Cybersecurity Council. He is a member of the American Bar Association’s Law and National Security Advisory Committee, and a member of The National Academies’ Committee on Science, Technology, and Law. He has also previously served as both the Vice Chair and Chair of the Maryland Governor’s Emergency Management Advisory Council. Professor Greenberger regularly comments on homeland security and emergency management topics for local and national media outlets, presents at professional conferences, and is among a handful of experts chosen in 2014 on the inaugural Editorial Board for the International Journal for Disaster and Military Medicine.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law Public Health Vaccines U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Defense Production Act covid response Homeland Security vaccine distribution
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5957
Released: 30-Apr-2021 4:30 PM EDT
Water bill must be coupled with education campaigns to achieve faith in public water
 Cornell University

Newswise: Republicans Became More Vaccine Hesitant as the Coronavirus Pandemic Unfolded
Released: 28-Apr-2021 9:05 PM EDT
Republicans Became More Vaccine Hesitant as the Coronavirus Pandemic Unfolded
 University of California San Diego

Individuals who self-identify as Republicans became more skeptical of a potential COVID-19 vaccine and other inoculations, such as the flu shot, over the course of the pandemic, reveals a new study by the University of California San Diego’s Rady School of Management.

Comment
Released: 28-Apr-2021 4:05 PM EDT
Biden Address Coverage: Rutgers Experts Available
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Comment
Released: 28-Apr-2021 1:05 PM EDT
Restricting internet searches causes stock market instability: study
 Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) University

The research by RMIT University looked at the ramifications on the stock market following Google's withdrawal from mainland China in 2010.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded keeping-carbon-in-the-sea-keeping-plastics-out-keeping-sea-level-down-live-expert-panel-for-april-27-2pm-et
VIDEO
Released: 28-Apr-2021 8:00 AM EDT
VIDEO AND TRANSCRIPT AVAILABLE: Keeping Carbon in the Sea, Keeping Plastics Out, Keeping Sea Level Down: Live Expert Panel for April 27, 2pm ET
 Newswise

Scientists from NYU, University of Portsmouth, and Hamilton College will discuss recent work on sea level rise, the science of “blue carbon” stored in the sea, and important policy changes to reduce plastic pollution in the ocean.

Comment
Released: 27-Apr-2021 11:05 AM EDT
Media Availability: UNH Experts Offer Comment on Biden’s First 100 Days
 University of New Hampshire

Comment
Newswise: Despite losing a U.S. House seat, West Virginia can still wield congressional power
Released: 27-Apr-2021 10:25 AM EDT
Despite losing a U.S. House seat, West Virginia can still wield congressional power
 West Virginia University

Comment
Newswise: Prof. Ayesha Bell Hardaway available to discuss U.S. Justice Department announcement of federal investigation into Louisville Police Department
Released: 26-Apr-2021 5:00 PM EDT
Prof. Ayesha Bell Hardaway available to discuss U.S. Justice Department announcement of federal investigation into Louisville Police Department
 Case Western Reserve University

Comment
Released: 26-Apr-2021 12:40 PM EDT
With Census data release, algorithms can offer fairer alternatives
 Cornell University

Released: 26-Apr-2021 11:45 AM EDT
Child care policy expert available to comment on Biden's child care plan
 Wellesley College, Wellesley Centers for Women

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5957

Politics Experts on Newswise

Biden Address Coverage: Rutgers Experts Available

...
2021-04-28 16:05:46

Media Availability: UNH Experts Offer Comment on Biden’s First 100 Days

...
2021-04-27 11:05:36

Despite losing a U.S. House seat, West Virginia can still wield congressional power

...
2021-04-27 10:25:55

Prof. Ayesha Bell Hardaway available to discuss U.S. Justice Department announcement of federal investigation into Louisville Police Department

...
2021-04-26 17:00:57

With Census data release, algorithms can offer fairer alternatives

...
2021-04-26 12:40:53

Child care policy expert available to comment on Biden's child care plan

...
2021-04-26 11:45:36

The George Washington University has experts who can talk about various topics related to President Biden's speech on April 28.

...
2021-04-23 12:45:54

Infrastructure expert available to address waterways, ports and ferry systems, roads and bridges, railways and buried infrastructure

...
2021-04-23 08:25:21

DC statehood represents ‘equal rights of citizenship,’ not politics

...
2021-04-22 13:55:33

Rutgers Experts Available to Discuss New U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions Target

...
2021-04-22 12:10:51

Biden Climate Pledge Advances ‘Faster, more Equitable Energy Transition’

...
2021-04-21 11:15:35

SCOTUS donor privacy case could have ramifications for dark money in elections, Notre Dame expert says

...
2021-04-19 16:30:26

Rutgers National Security Expert Available to Discuss U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan

...
2021-04-15 09:05:41

Slavery reparations could help United States reclaim moral leadership

...
2021-04-14 13:40:03

Business-GOP alliance fraying as CEOs oppose voting limits

...
2021-04-14 12:00:32

Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss CDC, FDA Suspension of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

...
2021-04-13 11:05:02

A U.S. Corporate Tax Hike’s Potential Cost on Global Competitiveness

...
2021-04-12 16:55:25

With semiconductor shortage, Biden faces ‘billions in manufacturing stoppages’

...
2021-04-12 13:05:10

Amazon vote a result of ‘pervasive antiunion tactics’

...
2021-04-12 09:00:18

WashU Expert: Executive orders come ‘at great cost’

...
2021-04-12 08:05:57

Rutgers Expert Available to Comment on President Biden's Plan to Address Gun Violence

...
2021-04-08 13:05:59

‘Goldilocks moment’ prediction accurate for U.S. economy

...
2021-04-07 12:25:14

close
1.54023