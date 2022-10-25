Newswise — Anxiety and stress about the midterms are on the rise. Journalism professor Whitney Phillips can talk about the role that stress and brain science play in the elections – turnout, decision making, conversations with loved ones, etc. She can also offer strategies for navigating difficult conversations to become more resilient, empathetic, and self-aware. These tools will become especially helpful post-midterms as Thanksgiving 2022 is likely to be a tense affair for millions of families as they attempt to talk, or actively not talk, about polarizing political issues.