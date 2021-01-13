Expert Pitch
Florida State University

Expert ready to provide insights on presidential inauguration

13-Jan-2021 1:35 PM EST, by Florida State University
favorite_border

By: Mark Blackwell Thomas | Published: | 1:01 pm |

In the midst of a pandemic and in the wake of an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Capitol, the 2021 presidential inauguration ceremony will differ sharply from those of years past.  

President-elect Joseph R. Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20 amid a scaled-down event for which plans remain fluid, said inauguration expert Elizabeth Goldsmith, professor emerita at Florida State University.

Goldsmith said while the particulars are still being set, she expects pomp and pageantry to give way to tighter planning and precaution. 

“The most important thing to remember right now is that no matter what we say today about the inauguration, it could change,” Goldsmith said. “It’s been steadily getting more and more toned down for more than a month.”

She added: “I think it’s going to be more utilitarian. They’ll do the formality of the swearing in and hopefully the speech, which should be short, but beyond that it’s hard to know.”

Goldsmith said that the traditional inauguration day luncheon, which is held in Statuary Hall in the Capitol has already been canceled. The 1.2-mile parade from the Capitol to the White House, one of the most iconic inaugural traditions, could also be cut

Inauguration festivities could mirror those of the major party conventions last summer in which formerly in-person events were pivoted to the virtual realm. 

Goldsmith said the inauguration has a history of incremental evolution. 

“It’s always changed a little each time,” she saidIn 1929 they made a movie of it. It was first televised in 1949. As technology changes, it changes; but this time it’s not technology forcing the changes.” 

She added: “They are trying to bring people together but not in person.”

Regardless of the forms the inauguration and ancillary events take, Goldsmith said it’s a hugely symbolic part of American political life.

“It is a very important tradition to the American public,” she said. “It’s a very important part of our feeling of moving forward.”

Elizabeth Goldsmith is an expert on the day-to-day living of first families and inaugural celebrations including the inaugural luncheon and related activities.

 

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law U.S. Elections News U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Inauguration inauguration 2021 biden inauguration
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6049
Released: 27-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Government Law Center Releases New Explainer on NY Redistricting
 Albany Law School

The Government Law Center at Albany Law School has just released its latest explainer to help attorneys, politicians, and the public at large understand the complexities of New York’s redistricting process.

Comment
Released: 26-Jul-2021 12:40 PM EDT
GW Politics Poll Finds Varying Confidence in State and Local Elections
 George Washington University

Democratic voters continue to have more faith in state and local elections than Republicans, according to new data from the George Washington University Politics Poll.

Comment
Newswise: Radiation Oncologists Urge Congress to Reverse Proposed CMS Cuts and Create More Equity in Access to Cancer Treatments
Released: 26-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Radiation Oncologists Urge Congress to Reverse Proposed CMS Cuts and Create More Equity in Access to Cancer Treatments
 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO)

A record number of radiation oncologists met with Congressional leaders and staff last week as part of the largest American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Advocacy Day in the Society's history. The physicians urged Congressional leaders to intervene in response to consecutive Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) proposals that call for significant cuts to radiation oncology facilities.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded newswise-expert-panels-on-covid-19-pandemic-notable-excerpts-quotes-and-videos-available
VIDEO
Released: 26-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Newswise Expert Panels on COVID-19 Pandemic: Notable excerpts, quotes and videos available
 Newswise

Newswise is hosting a series of Expert Panels discussion on unique aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This tip sheet includes some notable quotes from the panelists.

Comment
22-Jul-2021 8:00 AM EDT
National Poll: Parents Split on Whether to Vaccinate Younger Kids Against COVID
Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Many parents are missing opportunities to discuss questions and concerns about the COVID vaccine for kids with a doctor.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
CDC Immigration Order Lifted for Children, Should Expand for Adults
 Cornell University

Released: 20-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT
Small-Scale Worker Resistance Impacts Food Delivery Economy in China
 Cornell University

Research from Cornell University has revealed a new form of bargaining power among Chinese platform-based food delivery workers, who conduct invisible mini-strikes by logging out of apps and airing grievances over.
Newswise: Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack
Johns Hopkins University

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Even on Facebook, COVID-19 Polarized Members of U.S. Congress
 Ohio State University

Facebook posts by members of the U.S. Congress reveal the depth of the partisan divide over the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows.

Comment
Released: 14-Jul-2021 11:15 AM EDT
EU climate plan faces likely pushback, progress still possible
 Cornell University


Showing results

110 of 6049

Politics Experts on Newswise

CDC immigration order lifted for children, should expand for adults

...
2021-07-21 16:35:37

Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack

...
2021-07-19 14:45:17

EU climate plan faces likely pushback, progress still possible

...
2021-07-14 11:15:39

Space Race with China: expert talk & interview availability

...
2021-07-08 14:10:04

Cyber and free speech law expert available to speak on Trump lawsuits.

...
2021-07-08 10:05:09

Trump Sues @Facebook's @finkd, @Twitter's @Jack Dorsey and @Google's @sundarpichai: @FreeSpeechMTSU Expert @KenPaulson1 available to discuss with reporters

...
2021-07-07 15:25:39

Senate inaction dooms win-win immigration program

...
2021-06-25 11:15:16

@MTSU Healthcare Operations Expert Richard Tarpey Breaks Down SCOTUS Decision to Dismiss Challenge to the #AffordableCareAct

...
2021-06-18 17:00:04

Trends favor Le Pen victory, ‘somersaults’ in French politics

...
2021-06-17 10:55:31

U law professor available to talk about upcoming Knesset vote in Israel

...
2021-06-09 19:05:35

‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access

...
2021-06-09 14:10:24

Lies about 2020 election persist, could impact future races

...
2021-06-08 14:50:05

Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary

...
2021-06-08 10:35:08

FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

...
2021-06-06 10:05:29

Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”

...
2021-06-03 11:10:25

The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries.

...
2021-06-02 15:35:06

Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.

...
2021-06-02 14:25:23

Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option

...
2021-06-01 15:20:32

Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access

...
2021-06-01 14:35:12

Uber, UK union deal may have global ramifications for labor rights

...
2021-05-27 15:45:37

EU lacks leverage in pushing privacy standards on Amazon, Microsoft

...
2021-05-27 13:45:50

WhatsApp has ‘strong argument’ in India privacy lawsuit

...
2021-05-26 13:05:13

close
4.64355