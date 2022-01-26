Alison Gash

Political scientist Alison Gash can speak to the Supreme Court nomination process and, in particular, why the timing of the announcement is so important. She can provide some history on the last couple of nominations and speak to the importance of President Biden's promise to nominate the first Black woman justice. Finally, she could talk about how this may (or likely may not) influence the Court's most significant decisions.

Alison Gash

Associate Professor of Political Science

Twitter: @alisongash