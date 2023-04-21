Today the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide whether to allow state courts to ban a widely used and popular abortion pill -- which could have far-reaching consequences for the rest of the country.

If you're looking for an expert on the implications of an abortion medication ban, these university-based experts are available to provide commentary and analysis:

Jamie Abrams, Professor of Law, American University

Abrams teaches Torts, Family Law, Legislation, Gender and the Law, and Legal Research and Writing. Her scholarly research focuses on reproductive and birthing decision-making, gendered violence, and legal education pedagogy.

Abigail Aiken, Associate Professor of Public Policy, The University of Texas at Austin

Aiken's research focuses on the impacts of laws and policies restricting access to abortion, including how and why people self-manage their own abortions outside the formal health care setting. She is currently the lead investigator on Project SANA, a research project that examines self-managed abortion in the United States.

Ushma Upadhyay, Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California-San Francisco

Upadhyay's expertise is in abortion safety and access in the U.S., state-level abortion restrictions, and medication abortion. She is Principal Investigator of the California Home Abortion by Telehealth study which evaluates the safety, effectiveness, and acceptability of telehealth for medication abortion. She is also leading a trial on interest in a late period pill, using misoprostol alone.

Feel free to reach out to the experts directly, or I'm happy to connect you. And if you're looking for researchers on any other topics, please don't hesitate to reach out - we have over 1,700 university-based researchers like this in our network.