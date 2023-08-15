Maui fires

The death toll from the Maui wildfires was 96 as of Monday morning, making it the deadliest wildfire outbreak in modern U.S. history. Becky Liu-Lastres, assistant professor in the Department of Tourism, Event and Sport Management at IUPUI, is available to comment. Liu-Lastres is an expert in tourist safety and security.

Kansas newspaper raid

Joan Meyer, the 98-year-old co-owner of a small Kansas newspaper, collapsed and died at her home on Saturday, a day after police raided her home and the Marion County Record's office. Anthony Fargo, associate professor in The Media School at IU Bloomington, and Joseph Tomain, a lecturer at the Maurer School of Law, are available to comment. Fargo is an expert in media law, press freedom and the First Amendment. Tomain is an expert in freedom of the press and confidential news sources.

Biden ban on investment in Chinese tech

President Biden signed an executive order last week that would block and regulate high-tech U.S.-based investments going toward China. IU experts can comment. Sarah Bauerle Danzman, associate professor of international studies in the Hamilton Lugar School at IU Bloomington, is available to comment Bauerle Dansman is an expert an international political economist specializing in the politics of foreign direct investment.

AI and school assignments

AI tools like ChatGPT can finish assignments in minutes. How will schools handle this new reality in the coming school year? David Crandall, a Luddy Professor of Computer Science in the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering at IU, and Greg Siering, director of the Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning at IU Bloomington, are availble to comment. Crandall can discuss how the proliferation of AI could impact school assignments in the new school year and Siering can discuss how teachers can integrate AI into their instruction. A video of Siering dscussing AI and Education is available for download.