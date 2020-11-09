Breaking News
Expert Pitch

Experts available to comment on the historic election of Kamala Harris as vice president

Indiana University
9-Nov-2020 3:45 PM EST, by Indiana University
favorite_border

Kamala Harris will not only be the first woman to serve as vice president, she will also be the first Black woman, the first South Asian woman, the first biracial woman and the first daughter of immigrants to hold the role. Indiana University experts are available to comment on the historic nature of her election, and what this means for women, Black women and the Indian American community in the United States. 

Carolyn Calloway-Thomas is professor and chair of African American and African Diaspora studies at Indiana University Bloomington. She is an expert in multicultural communication and civic engagement and can comment on the historic election of a Black woman to the vice presidency. 

Sumit Ganguly is a professor of political science and holds the Rabindranath Tagore Chair in Indian Cultures and Civilizations at IU Bloomington. As a specialist on the contemporary politics of South Asia, Ganguly can comment on the role Indian Americans played in Harris' election and what this means for the United States' relationship with India.

Evava "Eva" Pietri, assistant professor of psychology at IUPUI, is a social psychologist who studies attitudes and interventions in science, leadership and politics, particularly related to Black and Latina women. This includes a forthcoming analysis on the influence of Kamala Harris on feelings of political representation among minority women.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Experts available to comment on the historic election of Kamala Harris as vice president

Credit: Indiana University

Caption: Carolyn Calloway-Thomas

Newswise: Experts available to comment on the historic election of Kamala Harris as vice president

Credit: Indiana University

Caption: Sumit Ganguly

Newswise: Experts available to comment on the historic election of Kamala Harris as vice president

Credit: Indiana University

Caption: Evava Pietri

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law U.S. Elections News U.S. Politics Race and Ethnicity
KEYWORDS
kamala harris kamala Election Vice President Black Women Indian American Women Women in politics biden harris
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5646
Released: 10-Nov-2020 3:55 PM EST
Presidential Transition: Rutgers Political & Issue-Based Experts Available
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded why-are-us-drug-prices-so-high-what-should-a-presidential-policy-to-lower-drug-costs-include
VIDEO
Released: 10-Nov-2020 1:55 PM EST
Why are US drug prices so high? What should a presidential policy to lower drug costs include?
 University of Michigan

The high price of prescription drugs is an important issue for voters, and in the past 50 years, Congress and the president have made little headway in restraining costs.

Comment
Released: 10-Nov-2020 1:30 PM EST
Biden focuses on health care, but pharma firms have upper hand
 Cornell University

Released: 10-Nov-2020 12:50 PM EST
Experts developed an easy to use and cheap toolkit to detect election fraud and voter rigging by using Big Data
 Santa Fe Institute

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded what-s-at-stake-in-the-supreme-court-s-aca-case-a-quick-explainer
VIDEO
Released: 10-Nov-2020 8:05 AM EST
What’s at stake in the Supreme Court’s ACA case? A quick explainer
 Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Though the election and pandemic have eclipsed it in the news, there’s another event unfolding that could affect nearly all Americans: a Supreme Court case that will decide the future of the Affordable Care Act. A health policy researcher explains what would happen if it's overturned.

Comment
9-Nov-2020 8:35 AM EST
Analysis of Trump’s tweets reveals systematic diversion of the media
 University of Bristol

New research published today in Nature Communications claims to provide the first evidence-based analysis demonstrating the US President’s Twitter account has been routinely deployed to divert attention away from a topic potentially harmful to his reputation, in turn suppressing negative related media coverage.

Comment
Newswise: Experts available to comment on the historic election of Kamala Harris as vice president
Released: 9-Nov-2020 3:45 PM EST
Experts available to comment on the historic election of Kamala Harris as vice president
 Indiana University

Comment
Released: 9-Nov-2020 3:45 PM EST
Legal challenge to Affordable Care Act threatens women's reproductive health care
University of Michigan

The Affordable Care Act has improved women's reproductive health care, but a looming legal challenge threatens those gains. On Nov. 10, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in California v. Texas, which challenges the constitutionality of the ACA.

Comment
Released: 9-Nov-2020 1:55 PM EST
If COVID-19 can’t foster political unity, what can?
 Cornell University

Released: 9-Nov-2020 10:15 AM EST
Biden faces tough choices in taking bold executive action
 Cornell University


Showing results

110 of 5646

Politics Experts on Newswise

Presidential Transition: Rutgers Political & Issue-Based Experts Available

...
2020-11-10 15:55:06

Why are US drug prices so high? What should a presidential policy to lower drug costs include?

The high price of prescription drugs is an important issue for voters, and in the past 50 years, Congress and ...
2020-11-10 13:55:17

Biden focuses on health care, but pharma firms have upper hand

...
2020-11-10 13:30:25

Complexity scientists developed a toolkit to detect 'fingerprints' of election fraud

...
2020-11-10 12:50:13

What’s at stake in the Supreme Court’s ACA case? A quick explainer

Though the election and pandemic have eclipsed it in the news, there’s another event unfolding that could af...
2020-11-10 08:05:24

Expert: Misinformation about the election is ubiquitous. Here’s how to avoid spreading it

...
2020-11-09 17:15:50

Experts available to comment on the historic election of Kamala Harris as vice president

...
2020-11-09 15:45:08

Legal challenge to Affordable Care Act threatens women's reproductive health care

The Affordable Care Act has improved women's reproductive health care, but a looming legal challenge threatens...
2020-11-09 15:45:05

If COVID-19 can’t foster political unity, what can?

...
2020-11-09 13:55:38

Biden faces tough choices in taking bold executive action

...
2020-11-09 10:15:36

"Presidential Winners & Losers: Words of Victory & Concession" author John Vile provides perspective on how candidates deal with election outcomes.

...
2020-11-06 18:00:28

NSU Home to Nationally Renowned Elections Expert - Can Provide Insight into 2020 Presidential Election

...
2020-11-06 13:55:43

Making American Protest Policing Better: If We Could Turn Back Time

An essay by Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty member Sarah Soule and coauthor Christian Davenport,...
2020-11-05 19:05:18

IU experts available to comment on possibility of election cases going to the Supreme Court

...
2020-11-05 15:10:10

SCOTUS foster agency case presents important questions on balance between religious freedom and antidiscrimination laws, Notre Dame experts say

...
2020-11-05 13:20:47

US battles with election anticipation in era of instant communication

...
2020-11-05 12:05:45

Rutgers health policy expert available to discuss upcoming Supreme Court decision on ACA

...
2020-11-05 11:55:44

UCLA Fielding School of Public Health Experts Available for Media Inquiries on Election 2020 and Major Public Policy Issues

...
2020-11-04 14:05:12

Why the race is so close, according to physics

...
2020-11-04 11:50:35

Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss Red Wave, Patience in Pennsylvania

...
2020-11-04 11:35:24

Election Integrity: Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss

...
2020-11-04 11:05:49

Rutgers Experts Available to Discuss Paris Climate Agreement Following 2020 Election

...
2020-11-04 10:30:10

close
1.36831