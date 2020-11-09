Experts available to comment on the historic election of Kamala Harris as vice president

Kamala Harris will not only be the first woman to serve as vice president, she will also be the first Black woman, the first South Asian woman, the first biracial woman and the first daughter of immigrants to hold the role. Indiana University experts are available to comment on the historic nature of her election, and what this means for women, Black women and the Indian American community in the United States.

Carolyn Calloway-Thomas is professor and chair of African American and African Diaspora studies at Indiana University Bloomington. She is an expert in multicultural communication and civic engagement and can comment on the historic election of a Black woman to the vice presidency.

Sumit Ganguly is a professor of political science and holds the Rabindranath Tagore Chair in Indian Cultures and Civilizations at IU Bloomington. As a specialist on the contemporary politics of South Asia, Ganguly can comment on the role Indian Americans played in Harris' election and what this means for the United States' relationship with India.

Evava "Eva" Pietri, assistant professor of psychology at IUPUI, is a social psychologist who studies attitudes and interventions in science, leadership and politics, particularly related to Black and Latina women. This includes a forthcoming analysis on the influence of Kamala Harris on feelings of political representation among minority women.