Experts from Indiana University are available to comment on trending topics for the week of July 24:

Barbenheimer

During their opening weekends, the film “Oppenheimer” earned $80.5 million domestically and “Barbie” earned $155 million — the biggest North American opening for a movie directed by a woman. Alicia Kozma, director of IU Cinema, is an expert on women in film and female directors.

Israel

Protests have erupted in Israel after its parliament passed a new law limiting the power of the country's Supreme Court yesterday. Pierre Atlas, a senior lecturer at the IU O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, studies Middle East politics and the Arab-Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He is available to discuss the developments in Israel.

Twitter rebrand

Elon Musk suggested replacing Twitter's blue bird logo with an “X” this weekend, and the new branding started showing up on the site Monday. Beth Fossen, an assistant professor of marketing at the IU Kelley School of Business, is an expert on advertising and social media, is available to comment.