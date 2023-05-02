Experts from Indiana University are available to comment on trending topics in the news for the week of May 1.

Banking industry

Regulators seized First Republic Bank and sold it to JPMorgan Chase Monday. IU finance and banking experts are available to discuss the economic and political implications of the bank turmoil.

Water safety

May is water safety month. William D. Ramos, director of the Aquatics Institute and associate professor in the IU School of Public Health-Bloomington shares how to stay safe while enjoying activities in the water.

Disney and Desantis

A board backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will counter-sue Disney less than a week after Disney sued DeSantis and the board in federal court, further escalating the ongoing feud. Bridget Stomberg, associate professor of accounting at IU's Kelley School of Business can discuss Disney's lawsuit against the Florida Governor. Stomberg's research explores the effects of tax policies and enforcement on corporate activities.

2023 Met Gala

The 2023 Met Gala was last night, and the theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Kelly Richardson , an expert on the history of fashion and dress, can discuss the most talked about looks of the night and the cultural significance of the event. Richardson is also director and curator of the IU Sage Collection, which includes clothing, accessories, and related items from the past and present.