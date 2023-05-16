Medical industry layoffs

An Indiana-based medical device company, Cook Medical, announced that it will cut 500 jobs under a plan to refocus efforts on product innovation. The news comes on the heels of widespread layoffs in other industries, such as tech, which some economists say could signal a slowing economy. Andrew Butters, an assistant professor in the IU Kelley School of Business, is available to comment. Butters is an expert in industrial organization and productivity.

Title 42

The U.S. is putting new restrictions into place at its southern border since the end of Title 42, coronavirus-era restrictions on asylum that have allowed the U.S. to quickly turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border for the past three years. Shruti Rana, a professor of international law practice and director of the B.A. in International Law and Institutions Program at IU Bloomington, is available to discuss the changes in policy.

National debt ceiling

President Biden will meet with congressional leaders today about the debt ceiling, with about two weeks until the nation could run out of money. Ryan Brewer, an associate professor of finance at IUPUC, is available to comment. Video of Brewer discussing what the debt ceiling crises could mean for families is available for download.

Disney vs. Desantis

Disney CEO Bob Iger escalated the company's feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week by implying that Disney World might drop plans to invest $17 billion over the next decade. Steven Gerencser, a professor of political science at IU South Bend who studies corporations in public and political life, is available for comment on this topic. Gerencser is conducting research on the development of the idea of the "woke corporation" and what it shows about changes in modern conservativism.