Writer's strike

American film and television writers went on strike May 1 as negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down. Alicia Kozma, director of IU Cinema, is available to talk about the issues at stake. Preview her comments in this "Ask the Expert" article.

Seasonal allergies

Studies have shown that pollen seasons are getting longer and more intense, worsening symptoms for many with seasonal allergies. Jen Lau, IU professor of biology, can discuss how climate change is impacting pollen season and seasonal allergies. Downloadable clips of Lau's comments on the matter are available.

Additonal medical experts are also available to provided general comments on this year's allergy season. They are Dr. Jay Jin, M.D., an assistant professor of clinical pediatrics at the IU School of Medicine, and, Craig Sewell, an assistant professor of clinical medicine at IU School of Medicine. Both doctors are trained allergists and immunologists.

Discord leaks

The ongoing investigation into the recent leak of classified military documents on Discord has raised questions about U.S. intelligence and the government's ability to safeguard its secrets. Carol E.B. Choksy, senior lecturer of strategic intelligence in the IU Luddy School, and Jamsheed K. Choksy, Distinguished Professor in the Hamilton Lugar School at IU, are available to discuss whether the leak was damaging, embarrassing or a manipulation.