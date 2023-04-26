Experts from Indiana University are available to comment on trending topics in the news for the week of April 24.

U.S. Debt Ceiling

Republican leaders in the House are planning for a possible vote Wednesday or Thursday on a bill that aims to slash government spending in exchange for raising the national debt ceiling. IU political and economic experts are available to comment.

Aaron Dusso, associate professor and chair of political science in the School of Liberal Arts at IUPUI, is available to discuss the political implications of the proposed bill.

Brief bio

Dusso's work focuses primarily on the political psychology of electoral behavior, with an emphasis on the Big Five personality traits, authoritarianism, civic aptitude and correct voting. His secondary focus is on organized interests, lobbying and influence.

Areas of expertise

U.S. politics, voting and elections, public opinion, lobbying.

South Sudan

Special forces evacuated the U.S. Embassy in Sudan Sunday as conflict in the country intensifies.

Clemence Pinaud, an assistant professor of international studios at the Hamilton Luger School of Global and International Studies at IU Bloomington, is author of the book "War and Genocide in South Sudan."

Brief Bio

An expert on South Sudan and Africa, Pinaud's research concerns the history of the relationship between women, civilians at large, and the armed groups in South Sudan’s second and third civil wars. Her book's findings are based on two and a half years of field research in South Sudan, where she worked for international aid agencies.

Areas of Expertise

Military history, women’s history, war economy, sexual and gender-based violence, kinship, social classes, state-building, political violence.