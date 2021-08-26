CHICAGO — As the United States approaches the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in 2001, DePaul University faculty and experts are available to give commentary and insight. Their expertise is wide-ranging, including foreign relations, diplomacy, history and religion.
Tom Mockaitis
Professor of History
College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences
Mockaitis is a nationally renowned expert on terrorism and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. “To a significant degree, however, failure was baked into the U.S. mission from the beginning and made more likely by decisions taken in succeeding years,” Mockaitis wrote recently about the War in Afghanistan for The Hill.
- History of terrorism, insurgency and counter-insurgency
- International security and United Nations peacekeeping activities
Scott Hibbard
Associate Professor and Chair of Political Science
College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences
Hibbard is working on a book that provides a retrospective look at U.S. foreign policy toward Islamic militancy from the Cold War to the present.
- American foreign policy debates, past and present
- Policy failures in the war on terror, particularly as they apply to Afghanistan and Iraq
- Militarization of American foreign policy that emerged out of 9/11 terrorist attacks
Kaveh Ehsani
Associate Professor of International Studies
College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences
Ehsani’s research focuses on the historical and contemporary impact of oil on society and politics, and the historical sociology of warfare. He recently commented on the water crisis in Iran on KPFA-FM in Berkeley, California.
- Legacies of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East
- Development policies and environmental crises in Iran and the Persian Gulf
Molly Andolina
Associate Professor of Political Science
College of Liberal of Arts and Social Sciences
Andolina studies U.S. government, campaigns and public opinion, with a focus on youth engagement and political socialization. “For older Millennials, 9/11 was the first political event they can remember,” says Andolina. “For younger members of this generation, as well as the generation that followed them (Gen Z), 9/11 is a historic event they learned about in school.”
- Impact of the Sept. 11th attacks, and associated "forever wars" in Iraq and Afghanistan, on the political socialization of youth and young adults
- Research of how these events are taught in school
Jocelyn Carter
Professor of Clinical Psychology and Director of Training
College of Science and Health
Carter’s work examines family factors related to physical health and mental health in urban youth and their families, as well as stress and trauma.
- Coping with stress and anxiety around traumatic events
David J. Wellman
Associate Professor and Director
Grace School of Applied Diplomacy
College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences
Wellman’s work focuses on the relationship between diplomacy and religion, ecological sustainability and interreligious engagement. He recently discussed how everyone can act as a diplomat and build bridges across differences in a talk for TedXDePaulUniversity.
- Role of diplomacy in conflict
- Opportunities that 9/11 offered us as a country to build bridges among different nations and people of different faiths
- Need for increased religious literacy to avoid extremist interpretation of any tradition
Geoffrey Wiseman
Professor and Endowed Chair in Applied Diplomacy
Grace School of Applied Diplomacy
College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences
Wiseman’s research focuses on diplomatic theory and practice. He brings diplomatic experience in Stockholm, Hanoi and Brussels, and has worked on nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation.
- Role of diplomacy in conflict
- Transparency for public in critical foreign policy decisions and diplomatic actions that are in response to terrorist acts, however reprehensible
- 9/11 as a key moment for national self-reflection about the U.S.’s role in global governance
