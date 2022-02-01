By: Mark Blackwell Thomas | Published: | 8:44 am

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement announcement leaves a vacancy on the nation’s highest court. Recent appointments to the court have been met with political controversy and become the subject of broader cultural and political debates.

Whomever President Joe Biden selects is likely to be met with similar circumstances as lawmakers fill another lifetime seat on the court. Florida State University experts are ready to help provide context, expertise and perspective as the next nominee is selected and vetted by media, lawmakers and the public.

Lonna Atkeson, LeRoy Collins Eminent Scholar in Civic Education & Political Science and director of the LeRoy Collins Institute.



Atkeson is a member of the MIT Data and Election Science Board and an associate editor for the journal Political Analysis. Her research focuses on election science, survey methodology, public policy, voting rights, public opinion, political psychology and political behavior.



Nat Stern, John W. & Ashley E. Frost Professor of Law, FSU College of Law



Stern is the author of many articles on constitutional law issues. He teaches Constitutional Law, American Legal History and a Supreme Court Role Playing Seminar, and serves as faculty adviser and coach to the Florida State Law’s nationally competitive and award-winning moot court team.

