A variety of subject-matter experts from Rutgers University are available to discuss the many likely impacts of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning Roe vs. Wade. If you are interested in speaking to any of these researchers today or during your ongoing coverage of the decision’s impact, please reach out to the contact listed for each individual.

Glenmarie Matthews, the medical director for the Family Planning Program, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Leslie Kantor, chair & professor in the Department of Urban-Global Health at the Rutgers School of Public Health and the former Vice President of Education at Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Lily Bayat, assistant professor in the Section of Complex Family Planning at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. She is available to speak on how this decision will affect women medically.

Richard Marlink, the director of Rutgers Global Health Institute and Henry Rutgers Professor of Global Health. He is also professor, Department of Medicine - Division of Medical Oncology at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He can speak to health equities.

Cynthia Daniels is a political scientist at Rutgers University and director of the Informed Consent Project. Many states have passed abortion-related ‘Informed Consent’ laws which require that a woman seeking an abortion receive a state-authored informational packet before her abortion procedure can be performed. The Informed Consent Project evaluates the medical accuracy of this information with a focus on information on embryological and fetal development. She has published widely in the fields of reproductive politics and law, including works on abortion, bioethics, new reproductive technologies, male reproductive health and the criminalization of pregnancy. Her books include Exposing Men: The Science and Politics of Male Reproduction and At Women’s Expense: State Power and the Politics of Fetal Rights.

Rutgers’ Erica Goldblatt Hyatt researches the effects of terminating a wanted pregnancy on women and families. Goldblatt Hyatt is one of few specialists working with women and families who have experienced the choice of ending a pregnancy due to fetal anomaly. In her role at the RWJ Medical School, she provides advanced-level education for physicians about the human experience of grief, pregnancy loss, and bioethics. Goldblatt Hyatt is an advocate for women's reproductive rights and has been featured in media campaigns by Planned Parenthood.

Laura Lindberg is a professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health and leading sexual and reproductive health researcher. Prior to joining Rutgers, she was the principal research scientist at the Guttmacher Institute.