On Monday, New York’s redistricting commission did not come to a consensus on congressional and state district maps.

https://about.bgov.com/news/new-york-redistricting-panel-fails-dueling-maps-go-to-lawmakers/

After a pair of 5–5 votes, the commission will send a map drawn by Republicans and one by Democrats to the state legislature. Now, state law gives the state Senate and Assembly a choice of accepting one of the maps or instructing the commission to try again, with a Feb. 28 deadline.

Experts from Albany Law School’s Government Law Center (GLC) are following the developments closely and are available to provide insight as needed via phone, Zoom, or email at any time.

GLC Legal Director Richard Rifkin authored an explainer report on Redistricting for the 2022 Elections last year and you are invited to use the insights of that piece as needed.

https://www.albanylaw.edu/government-law-center/redistricting-the-2022-elections

Contact Albany Law School to arrange interviews.