CHICAGO — The DePaul University community grieves for the dead in Uvalde, in our own city, nation, and throughout the world, and we accompany in prayer and love all those who mourn the loss of their loved ones and the loss of life and security. As the nation continues to grapple with this tragedy, experts from DePaul are available to offer insights and commentary on the trauma experienced by children, ways to prevent future shootings, and more. Contact experts directly via email or, for assistance arranging interviews, email [email protected] or call 312-241-9856.

Jocelyn Carter, Professor of Psychology

Pediatric psychologist Jocelyn Carter feels a personal connection to youth impacted by gun violence. Some 20 years ago, Carter was a senior in high school when a student shot and killed a beloved middle school teacher in her small Pennsylvania community. Now an associate professor of clinical psychology, Carter researches the impact of stress and trauma on child and adolescent development and directs the Healthy Families Lab at DePaul. Carter can discuss how stress impacts young survivors of gun violence in different ways, and she offers advice for adults who are talking with teenagers and children about gun violence. Read more here.

Craig Klugman, Professor of Health Sciences

Craig Klugman is a bioethicist and medical anthropologist who works on public health ethics, ethics pedagogy, and public engagement with bioethics. He has written about treating gun violence as a public health issue, efforts to silence doctors on asking about guns in the home, and on blaming the gun problem on mental illness instead of poverty and easy availability of guns.

Thomas Mockaitis, Professor of History

Thomas Mockaitis is a nationally renowned expert on insurgency, terrorism and conflict. He can provide commentary on the history of mass shootings, what works and doesn’t to protect students and teachers during shootings, and the need for responsible gun laws.

Orson Morrison, Professor of DePaul Family and Community Services

Orson Morrison has spent his career working with children, adolescents, and families that are involved in the child welfare system and those impacted by poverty, social exclusion, violence, trauma and abuse. He has consulted extensively with schools, school districts and other child-serving systems. He is the Director of DePaul Family and Community Services at DePaul and can discuss how to address violence in the news and exposure to traumatic events with young children.

Daniel Schober, Assistant Professor of Public Health

As director of the Chicago Gun Violence Research Collaborative in addition to his role at DePaul, Daniel Schober can speak to the public health response to addressing gun violence, general risk factors of youth violence, and the numbers behind various types of gun violence such as mass shootings, gang shootings and suicides.

Katherine Schweit, Adjunct Professor, College of Law

Katherine Schweit is an attorney, security consultant and retired FBI special agent who teaches in the College of Law. She was assigned by the FBI to create their Active Shooter program after the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School. In her recently published book, Stop the Killing: How to End the Mass Shooting Crisis, she explains how people can have a role in ending gun violence in their communities.