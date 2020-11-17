Breaking News
Expert Pitch

Facebook, Twitter face Senate: will they stop fake-news avalanche?

Cornell University
17-Nov-2020 1:30 PM EST, by Cornell University
favorite_border

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday about actions their companies have taken to stem the spread of misinformation in the lead up to and following the U.S. election.

Alexandra Cirone is professor of government at Cornell University who teaches a course on post-truth politics. Cirone studies the spread of fake news and disinformation online and says the 2020 election unveiled the dangerous potential for domestic actors to spread lies.

Bio: https://government.cornell.edu/alexandra-e-cirone

Cirone says:

“The 2020 election demonstrated that disinformation is here to stay, and has the potential to play a dangerous role in U.S. politics. But while fake news in 2016 was about foreign interference in domestic elections, 2020 showed us that social media can be a platform for domestic actors to spread lies and conspiracy theories.

“Over the past two weeks, Twitter and Facebook were working overtime to remove election misinformation from their platforms and police users, but this still wasn’t enough.

“On Facebook, there was a serious issue with the rise of public groups and page networks coordinating around false claims of electoral fraud. These began as groups forming to discuss the election, but quickly grew to include conspiracy theories and QAnon content, and eventually calling for violence. The ‘Stop the Steal’ group and hashtag, and the copycat groups that sprung out of this movement, amassed a few hundred thousand followers in just a few days. Facebook page and group algorithms also aid this exponential spread, by suggesting ‘related’ content to users.

“But some social media users are even exiting mainstream platforms and moving to other more extreme platforms such as Parler, an ‘unbiased social media network’ with less content moderation, that is rife with misinformation. Other right wing media outlets, such as Newsmax, and social media apps are seeing a rise in usage. If mainstream social media platforms are losing customers, this might make these companies slow to internally police during a time when it’s clear we need more regulation.

“Given what’s happened in the 2020 Election, it will be interesting to see to what extent a Biden administration will pursue more active regulation of social media companies.”

--- 

William Schmidt is a professor of operations, technology and information management at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business. Schmidt and colleagues at the University of California, Berkley, and the University College of London recently developed a machine learning tool to identify false information early and help policymakers and platforms regulate malicious content before it spreads.  

Bio: https://www.johnson.cornell.edu/faculty-research/faculty/ws366/

Schmidt says:

“The line between tackling false information and censorship is gray, and where that grayness stops and starts is different for different societies. Social media companies face challenges because they operate in different cultures and must balance different societal norms. 

“However, social media firms generate an incredible amount of revenue, and have expended relatively little effort toward addressing a problem that their platforms have intensified. The leaders of those companies should respond to tough questions on this issue. They should recognize their ownership of the problems that their Pandora’s boxes have unleashed. When you move fast and break things, you must assume responsibility for what you have broken.

“A critical first step is early identification of the sources of false information. Research by Cornell University and UCL shows that machine learning tools can successfully identify false information web domains before they begin operations and amplify their message through social media.” 

- 30 –

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law Social Media U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Social Media Misinformation disinformation Capitol Hill Silicon Valley Mark Zukerberg jack dorsey

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5670
Released: 17-Nov-2020 1:30 PM EST
Facebook, Twitter face Senate: will they stop fake-news avalanche?
Cornell University

Released: 16-Nov-2020 3:15 PM EST
Presidential Ousting Atypical Even in Turbulent, Corruption-Plagued Peru
 Cornell University

Newswise: Making the Best Decision: Math Shows Diverse Thinkers Equal Better Results
Released: 16-Nov-2020 2:55 PM EST
Making the Best Decision: Math Shows Diverse Thinkers Equal Better Results
 Florida State University

A Florida State University researcher published a new study today that tackles how groups make decisions and the dynamics that make for fast and accurate decision making. He found that networks that consisted of both impulsive and deliberate individuals made, on average, quicker and better decisions than a group with homogenous thinkers.

Comment
Released: 16-Nov-2020 2:05 PM EST
Amid New COVID-19 Surge, PPE Must Be Top Priority Says Critical Care Societies Collaborative
American Thoracic Society (ATS)

In response to the reports of COVID-19 surges around the country, the Critical Care Societies Collaborative, comprising the American Association of Critical‐Care Nurses, American College of Chest Physicians, the American Thoracic Society and the Society of Critical Care Medicine, released the following statement:

Comment
Newswise: IU experts available to comment on economic challenges facing President-elect Biden
Released: 16-Nov-2020 2:05 PM EST
IU experts available to comment on economic challenges facing President-elect Biden
 Indiana University

Comment
Released: 16-Nov-2020 12:30 PM EST
The GovLab at NYU Tandon releases recommendations for data-driven response to COVID-19
 New York University

The Governance Lab at NYU Tandon, with the support of the Henry Luce Foundation, today released guidance to inform decision-making in the responsible re-use of data to address COVID-19. The findings, recommendations, and a new Responsible Data Re-Use framework stem from The Data Assembly initiative.

Comment
Released: 13-Nov-2020 6:05 PM EST
American University Experts Available to Comment on Far-Right Extremism, Militias and 2020 Election Protests
 American University

Comment
Released: 13-Nov-2020 4:25 PM EST
Voter turnout just one of many contributions by Black Americans that led to Biden win
 University of Delaware

Comment
Released: 13-Nov-2020 2:55 PM EST
What Does President-Elect Biden’s COVID-19 Taskforce Mean for the Pandemic?
Rutgers University-New Brunswick

President-elect Joe Biden’s Plan to Combat COVID-19 and Prepare for Future Global Threats lays out robust and actionable steps that will help the United States end the pandemic, according to Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health.

Comment
Newswise: Increase in Early-Stage Cancer Diagnoses Tied to ACA’s Medicaid Expansion, Pitt Study Finds
10-Nov-2020 10:15 AM EST
Increase in Early-Stage Cancer Diagnoses Tied to ACA’s Medicaid Expansion, Pitt Study Finds
 Health Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh

The study showed that health insurance expansions increased early-stage cancer diagnoses, while rates of late-stage cancer decreased.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5670

Politics Experts on Newswise

Facebook, Twitter face Senate: will they stop fake-news avalanche?

...
2020-11-17 13:30:53

Presidential ousting atypical even in turbulent, corruption-plagued Peru

...
2020-11-16 15:15:34

IU experts available to comment on economic challenges facing President-elect Biden

...
2020-11-16 14:05:08

American University Experts Available to Comment on Far-Right Extremism, Militias and 2020 Election Protests

...
2020-11-13 18:05:53

Voter turnout just one of many contributions by Black Americans that led to Biden win

...
2020-11-13 16:25:40

What Does President-Elect Biden’s COVID-19 Taskforce Mean for the Pandemic?

President-elect Joe Biden’s Plan to Combat COVID-19 and Prepare for Future Global Threats lays out robust an...
2020-11-13 14:55:08

Hong Kong resignations may end one country, two systems

...
2020-11-11 14:25:26

Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss Supreme Court’s Hearing of Obamacare

...
2020-11-11 12:40:27

Rutgers Pollster Discusses Presidential Election, Polling, Polarization

...
2020-11-11 11:45:41

Presidential Transition: Rutgers Political & Issue-Based Experts Available

...
2020-11-10 15:55:06

Why are US drug prices so high? What should a presidential policy to lower drug costs include?

The high price of prescription drugs is an important issue for voters, and in the past 50 years, Congress and ...
2020-11-10 13:55:17

Biden focuses on health care, but pharma firms have upper hand

...
2020-11-10 13:30:25

Complexity scientists developed a toolkit to detect 'fingerprints' of election fraud

...
2020-11-10 12:50:13

What’s at stake in the Supreme Court’s ACA case? A quick explainer

Though the election and pandemic have eclipsed it in the news, there’s another event unfolding that could af...
2020-11-10 08:05:24

Expert: Misinformation about the election is ubiquitous. Here’s how to avoid spreading it

...
2020-11-09 17:15:50

Experts available to comment on the historic election of Kamala Harris as vice president

...
2020-11-09 15:45:58

Legal challenge to Affordable Care Act threatens women's reproductive health care

The Affordable Care Act has improved women's reproductive health care, but a looming legal challenge threatens...
2020-11-09 15:45:05

If COVID-19 can’t foster political unity, what can?

...
2020-11-09 13:55:38

Biden faces tough choices in taking bold executive action

...
2020-11-09 10:15:36

"Presidential Winners & Losers: Words of Victory & Concession" author John Vile provides perspective on how candidates deal with election outcomes.

...
2020-11-06 18:00:28

NSU Home to Nationally Renowned Elections Expert - Can Provide Insight into 2020 Presidential Election

...
2020-11-06 13:55:43

Making American Protest Policing Better: If We Could Turn Back Time

An essay by Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty member Sarah Soule and coauthor Christian Davenport,...
2020-11-05 19:05:18

close
1.308