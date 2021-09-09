Newswise — Sept. 9, 2021 – Today, the Food and Drug Administration issued decisions on new tobacco product applications, addressing the over 6 million unique products and flavor variations submitted for agency review. Missing from the FDA’s announcement was a decision on a company that has the largest e-cigarette market share – Juul.

“How the FDA could fail to make a decision on Juul products is beyond me,” said ATS Tobacco Action Committee Chair Michelle Eakin, PhD. “Juul has the largest share of the e-cigarette market and its products were a primary driver in the sky-rocketing rise in youth e-cigarette use. The FDA has delayed long enough. Until the agency addresses Juul, Puffbar and other companies that are driving the youth e-cigarette market, it is failing to do its job.”

The ATS will continue to demand that the agency enact and implement an effective regulatory strategy to reduce youth tobacco use – including e-cigarettes and reduce overall tobacco dependency in the U.S.

Share Via Twitter:

@US_FDA meets court deadline on decisions on #tobacco but fails to protect kids from #ecigarettes. #ATSAdvocacy

About the American Thoracic Society

Founded in 1905, the American Thoracic Society is the world's leading medical society dedicated to accelerating the advancement of global respiratory health through multidisciplinary collaboration, education, and advocacy. Core activities of the Society’s more than 16,000 members are focused on leading scientific discoveries, advancing professional development, impacting global health, and transforming patient care. Key areas of member focus include developing clinical practice guidelines, hosting the annual International Conference, publishing four peer-reviewed journals, advocating for improved respiratory health globally, and developing an array of patient education and career development resources.

Please visit our website to learn more.