Risk Management expert Clifford Rossi at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business can comment on the factors and implications surrounding the FDIC takeover of First Republic Bank and subsequent sale of the bank to JPMorgan Chase Bank.

Rossi has had nearly 25 years’ experience in banking and government, having held senior executive roles in risk management at several of the largest financial services companies.

He can discuss the First Republic-JP Morgan activity related to his recently published commentary, including an op-ed at The Hill, “Bank failures are wakeup call to address widespread bank board governance deficiencies.”