Newswise — The final Warren M. Anderson Seminar of 2022 will focus on a growing wave of state laws designed to target constitutional rights while limiting judicial review.

The United States Supreme Court left the first of these kinds of laws – Texas S.B.8, an anti-abortion statute – in place last December. Now, the legal mechanism S.B.8 used to avoid early judicial review can and may be applied to a wide range of individual rights and areas subject to federal preemption.

The Government Law Center at Albany Law School will host the virtual seminar, “Designing Statutes to Evade Judicial Review: The Future After Texas' S.B.8,” on Tuesday, May 17 from noon-1 p.m.

The series is free of charge and open to the public, but registration is required. For attorneys that attend, one continuing legal education (CLE) professional practice credit is available.

“Copycat laws targeting gun rights, LGBTQ status, and other issues are starting to proliferate around the nation,” said GLC Deputy Director Patrick A. Woods ’12. “Our panel will discuss how these laws are designed, how effective they could be in accomplishing their goals, and what legal responses are available.”

Albany Law’s Justice Robert H. Jackson Distinguished Professor of Law Vincent Bonventre will moderate the panel discussion that will include:

Richard Briffault, Columbia Law School Joseph P. Chamberlain Professor of Legislation

David Noll, Rutgers Law School Associate Dean for Faculty Research and Development and Professor of Law

Justin Paul Harrison, Esq., New York Civil Liberties Union

This final seminar of the year follows previous meetings about ethics reform, revitalization of the New York State Law Revision Commission, and New York’s New Green Amendment held earlier this spring. Annually, each seminar features experts addressing major legal and policy issues pending before the New York State government.

All previous seminars can be viewed at albanylaw.edu/government-law-center/warren-m-anderson-series.

The series is named in honor of Warren M. Anderson ’40 who served in the New York State Senate for 36 years, working with six governors. He was the longest-serving majority leader of the Senate, holding that position from 1973-1988.

Anderson was best known for working to bail out New York City from its fiscal crisis in the mid-1970s. He was also responsible for establishing the state’s Tuition Assistance Program, which helped fund the education of thousands of New York college students.

