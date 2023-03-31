A New York grand jury indicted former U.S. President Donald Trump for covering up hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump's indictment is the first time a former president faces criminal charges in American history. 

Need expert commentary on this breaking news topic? Find your political experts and the latest research news on policy in the Politics channel on Newswise.

 

Expert Pitches 

Political science experts contend Trump indictment not unusual on global scale

Trump Indictment: Rutgers Experts Available

American politics expert on Trump indictment: "Even a jail sentence will not stop Trump from running for office" 

What does Trump’s Indictment Mean for Politics?

Political Scientist Available to Speak on Trump Indictment

 

Recent Research

Fake news on Facebook increased 2020 election doubts

DACA has not had a negative impact on the U.S. job market

Hard-Right Social Media Activities Lead to Civil Unrest: Study

Perceived Russia-Ukraine conflict linked to endorsement of false news about adversary

Legislators struggle to distinguish between AI and constituents

 

American Politics Experts

Megan Goldberg, Ph.D.
Assistant Professor of American Politics

Cornell College
EXPERTISE:
American Politics, Elections & Campaigns, Public Opinion Poll

 

Yphtach Lelkes, PhD
Associate Professor of Communication

University of Pennsylvania, Annenberg School for Communication
EXPERTISE:
political polarization, partisan divide, Polarization, American Politics, Political attitudes, Political Communication, Political Psychology, Public Opinion

 

Jennifer Chudy, PhD
Knafel Assistant Professor of Social Sciences; Assistant Professor of Political Science

Wellesley College
EXPERTISE:
American Politics, Race And Ethnicity, Public Opinion, Political Psychology

 

Adam Cayton, Ph.D.
Associate Professor, Government Department

University of West Florida
EXPERTISE:
American Politics, Political Research Methodology, Representation, Legislative Institutions, institutional change

 

Alfred G. Cuzán, Ph.D.
Distinguished University Professor

University of West Florida
EXPERTISE:
Political Science, American Politics, Comparative ​Politics

 

More political experts can be found in the Expert Directory

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Tip Sheet
SECTION
CHANNELS
Behavioral Science Business Ethics Civil Liberties Economics Government/Law Media and Journalism Social Media U.S. Elections News U.S. Foreign Relations U.S. National Security U.S. Politics U.S. Supreme Court Top Hit Stories
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY