A New York grand jury indicted former U.S. President Donald Trump for covering up hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump's indictment is the first time a former president faces criminal charges in American history.
American Politics Experts
Megan Goldberg, Ph.D.
Assistant Professor of American Politics
Cornell College
EXPERTISE:
American Politics, Elections & Campaigns, Public Opinion Poll
Yphtach Lelkes, PhD
Associate Professor of Communication
University of Pennsylvania, Annenberg School for Communication
EXPERTISE:
political polarization, partisan divide, Polarization, American Politics, Political attitudes, Political Communication, Political Psychology, Public Opinion
Jennifer Chudy, PhD
Knafel Assistant Professor of Social Sciences; Assistant Professor of Political Science
Wellesley College
EXPERTISE:
American Politics, Race And Ethnicity, Public Opinion, Political Psychology
Adam Cayton, Ph.D.
Associate Professor, Government Department
University of West Florida
EXPERTISE:
American Politics, Political Research Methodology, Representation, Legislative Institutions, institutional change
Alfred G. Cuzán, Ph.D.
Distinguished University Professor
University of West Florida
EXPERTISE:
Political Science, American Politics, Comparative Politics