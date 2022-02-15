Newswise — Former New York State Court of Appeals Associate Judge Leslie Stein is available to speak about the recent procedural developments in Sarah Palin's defamation suit against New York Times.

On Monday, Judge Jed Rakoff, the judge overseeing the case that he will dismiss the suit, ruling that Palin's team did not prove a key element of its case.

While the jury is deliberating over a verdict - and Rakoff said he will allow the jury to continue deliberating and to reach a verdict - he will dismiss the case once the jury has finished.

Currently serving as the Director of the Government Law Center at Albany Law School, Judge Stein is available to address the procedural how, why, and what’s next about the dismissal.

Judge Stein was nominated to serve on New York’s highest court in October 2014 and her nomination was confirmed by the New York State Senate on February 9, 2015. She retired from the high court in June 2021.

She is available by appointment.

More about Judge Stein: https://www.albanylaw.edu/government-law-center/government-law-center-staff