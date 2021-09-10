Newswise — MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Free Speech Center at Middle Tennessee State University is offering teachers across the nation a new and free book to help them teach about the Bill of Rights on the upcoming Constitution Day on Sept. 17.

“Each year teachers look for fresh resources to help teach young people about America’s core constitutional principles,” said Ken Paulson, director of the center. “We’re pleased to provide free of charge a new and updated edition of the respected textbook ‘The Bill of Rights: The First Ten Amendments’ written by Belmont University law professor and Constitutional scholar David Hudson.”

The book is intended for use in classes in grades 7 through 10, and gives both teachers and students a concise overview of Constitutional principles.

A paperback edition of the book will be sent free of charge to any educator who requests a copy at [email protected] while supplies last. A teacher can also access downloadable e-copies of the book for an entire class at https://mtsu.edu/first-amendment/page/hudson-book.

Both formats are also available on Amazon for a fee.

“Most Americans have some familiarity with the First and Second Amendments, but know little beyond that,” Paulson said. “We’re encouraging America’s teachers to spend a class period on Constitution Day talking through the 10 amendments and sharing their importance and relevance in 2021. This book will make that task easier and help students understand our most fundamental freedoms.”

Established in 2019, the Free Speech Center at MTSU’s full resources include the unique First Amendment Encyclopedia, the world’s single most comprehensive free reference work on the first item on the U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights.

The center also directs the nonpartisan, nonprofit 1 for All educational project, focusing on ensuring that every high school and college student in America fully understands the five freedoms of the First Amendment. Its initiatives, detailed at http://1forall.today, also build broad public awareness of the First Amendment’s continuing relevance.

The center’s educational efforts also include national ad campaigns, featuring celebrities sharing their First Amendment freedoms, to build awareness in younger audiences, and frequent news, analysis and commentary on current First Amendment issues.

For information about the Free Speech Center at MTSU, visit www.freespeech.center.