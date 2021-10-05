On Friday, October 1, Donald Trump's legal team filed a request for a preliminary injunction, urging Robert Scola, Jr., the presiding judge of the federal court in Miami, to require Twitter to restore immediate access to the former president's account.

In this latest step, Trump repeats contentious claims of violations of free speech and censorship on both constitutional and Florida state law grounds.

"In seeking a preliminary injunction, the former president contends that 'irreparable harm' occurs if he’s not able to communicate with his followers on Twitter," says free speech expert Ken Paulson. "Has there ever been a public figure with more of a megaphone than Donald Trump? His every utterance appears globally within seconds even without Twitter. Under the First Amendment, he’s free to share his views, but not pick his platform.”

Drawing on his background as a journalist and lawyer, Paulson explains, "Just as Americans’ free speech is protected against government intervention, we also can’t be compelled to speak. Social media companies can’t be forced to “speak” by posting content that violates their standards."

Paulson is former editor-in-chief of USA Today.

He founded the Free Speech Center at MTSU in 2019. He was President and CEO of the First Amendment Center at Vanderbilt University.

He speaks widely on First Amendment issues and has been quoted extensively in media outlets including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA TODAY, ESPN, CBS Evening News and Newsweek.

Paulson has testified before Congress as a First Amendment expert.

He has a juris doctorate.

Paulson was on the team of journalists who founded USA Today before moving on to manage newsrooms in N.Y., Wis., N.J., Fla., and finally USA TODAY.