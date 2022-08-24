By: Kelsey Klopfenstein | Published:

Lara Perez-Felkner, an associate professor in the College of Education at Florida State University, is available to discuss President Joe Biden’s announcement Wednesday that he will forgive $10,000 in federal student debt for many borrowers and will cancel up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.

Perez-Felkner studies how social contexts influence students’ college and career outcomes. She is available to speak to media about her research and how Biden’s decision might affect college affordability.

Lara Perez-Felkner, associate professor, College of Education



Perez-Felkner’s research uses developmental and sociological perspectives to examine how social contexts influence college and career outcomes for young women and men. She focuses on the mechanisms that shape entry into and persistence in institutions and fields in which they have traditionally been underrepresented. In particular, she investigates racial-ethnic, gender and socioeconomic disparities in entry to scientific career fields, in the U.S. and globally.