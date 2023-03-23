By: Pete Reinwald

Florida State University experts are available to comment on Wednesday’s move by the Federal Reserve to raise rates by a quarter point amid recent bank failures and continued efforts to tame inflation. The move increases the benchmark federal funds rate to a target range between 4.75% and 5%.

The Fed also indicated Wednesday that it could be softening its stance on rate increases in the months ahead, according to reports.

William Christiansen, the Truist Associate Professor of Finance and longtime chair of the Department of Finance, College of Business



Christiansen has published articles on macroeconomic policy and economic performance issues, among various topics.

Randall G. Holcombe, the DeVoe Moore Professor of Economics, College of Social Sciences and Public Policy



Holcombe is the author of 15 books and more than 150 articles in academic and professional journals. His primary areas of research are public finance and the economic analysis of public policy issues.

Steven Perfect, associate professor, Department of Finance, College of Business



Perfect, has published various articles in peer-reviewed academic journals, and he previously directed options trading, quantitative analysis and risk analytics for energy companies.