Nov. 2, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University experts can comment on Wednesday’s historic move by the Federal Reserve to approve a fourth straight 75-basis-point increase to its benchmark interest rate. That puts the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.75% to 4% — its highest level since 2008 — as the central bank continues a pledge to fight inflation that’s plaguing U.S. households and the economy.

The experts include:

William Christiansen, the Truist Associate Professor of Finance and longtime chair of the Department of Finance. He has published articles on macroeconomic policy and economic performance issues, among various topics, and he can be reached at [email protected].

Randall G. Holcombe, the DeVoe Moore Professor of Economics and the author of 15 books and more than 150 articles in academic and professional journals. His primary areas of research are public finance and the economic analysis of public policy issues. He can be reached at [email protected].

Steven Perfect, an associate professor in the Department of Finance. He has published various articles in peer-reviewed academic journals, and he previously directed options trading, quantitative analysis and risk analytics for energy companies. He can be reached at [email protected].

