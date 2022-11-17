By: Bill Wellock | Published:

Amid pageantry and controversy, the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins Sunday in Qatar.

News about athletes, cultural exchange and developmental projects has been overshadowed by headlines about bribery allegations, human rights violations and the World Cup’s $220 billion-plus price tag.

Florida State University experts are available to speak about economic development and coaching with reporters covering this year’s tournament.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Tim Chapin, professor and dean, College of Social Sciences and Public Policy



Chapin is an expert land use and economic development scholar, with expertise in the economic impact of sports, sports facility investments and the long-term impacts of mega-events on cities and nations. His research on the economic impact of sports and how sports facilities can effectively catalyze redevelopment has been published in a variety of planning and policy journals.

COACHING

Timothy Baghurst, professor and director, Interdisciplinary Center for Athletic Coaching (FSU COACH), College of Education

(

Baghurst’s research focuses on coaching education and development, with specific interests in coaching ethics, coach/athlete health and well-being and variables that affect elite performance. He has worked with sports organizations affiliated with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and International Olympic Committee (IOC). He also serves as head coach of USA Racquetball’s Junior National Team.

“The World Cup serves as the pinnacle of achievement for many athletes, but the same could be said for their coaches. How they prepare their athletes for the unique challenges that this tournament provides may be the difference between a podium finish or the four-year wait to try again. The pressure to perform well when it matters most cannot be understated, and the mental and physical strain on athlete and coach will likely be the most extreme of their careers, particularly in the unique setting of Qatar and during the middle of the season for most professional players. Success and failure will depend on the many nuanced details that have been coached, trained and refined for the moment it really counts.”

Megan M. Buning, teaching faculty, Interdisciplinary Center for Athletic Coaching (FSU COACH), College of Education



Buning is an expert on athletic coaching, athlete experiences and mental performance for coaches, athletes and game officials. She is a Certified Mental Performance Consultant (CMPC) and is listed on the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Sport Psychology Registry.

“The mental preparation and approach for athletes of all levels is critical to success. Elite-level athletes, like those competing in the World Cup, typically have consistent mental, physical and emotional routines in place that help them stay focused and emotionally regulated during competition. Athletes at the elite level must train for longevity in the sense that their seasons (training and competition) are typically longer than what you would see for typical collegiate athletes. For soccer athletes, coaches and referees, they must also prepare a little differently for the pace of play during the game. The nuances of each sport and the effects on mental training are really interesting when you compare across sports.”