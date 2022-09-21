TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University experts can comment on Wednesday’s historic action by the Federal Reserve to approve a third straight 75-basis-point increase, which news reports describe as an aggressive and painful effort to control inflation.

The experts include:

William Christiansen, the Truist Associate Professor of Finance and longtime chair of the Department of Finance. He has published articles on macroeconomic policy and economic performance issues, among various topics

Randall G. Holcombe, the DeVoe Moore Professor of Economics and the author of 15 books and more than 150 articles in academic and professional journals. His primary areas of research are public finance and the economic analysis of public policy issues.

Steven Perfect, an associate professor in the Department of Finance. He has published various articles in peer-reviewed academic journals, and he previously directed options trading, quantitative analysis and risk analytics for energy companies.

###