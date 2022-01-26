After 28 years on the Supreme Court bench, Justice Stephen Breyer will step down at the end of the 2021-22 term. Breyer’s retirement offers President Biden the opportunity to leave his own imprint on the Supreme Court after former President Trump’s three appointments secured a conservative majority for the foreseeable future. The stage is now set for yet another Supreme Court confirmation battle during an election year, and Senate Democrats will surely move quickly to confirm President Biden’s nominee before Americans head to the polls in November.

George Washington University experts are available to comment on the various implications of Justice Breyer’s retirement.

Brandon Bartels, a professor of political science, is an expert on judicial politics. He can break down the potential candidates to replace Breyer on the Court and the power dynamics that could be in play during the proceedings.

Todd Belt, a professor in the GW Graduate School of Political Management and director of the school’s Political Management master’s program, can provide insight on how President Biden’s nominee could impact his presidency and affect the 2022 midterm elections.

Casey Burgat, an assistant professor in the GW Graduate School of Political Management and director of the school’s Legislative Affairs master’s program, is an expert on congressional procedure who can explain the Senate confirmation process in depth.