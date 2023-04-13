WASHINGTON (April 13, 2023) - The National Rifle Association kicks off its annual meeting Friday in Indianapolis. The weekend conference takes place in the wake of Monday’s mass shooting in a Louisville, Kentucky, bank and last month’s massacre in a Nashville, Tennessee, school. Despite the bloody string of tragedies and the NRA’s own legal and financial woes, five Republicans with presidential ambitions will address the conference, including former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

George Washington University faculty experts on politics and public health are available for comment ahead of the NRA annual meeting. To interview one of the GW experts, contact GW Media at .

Casey Burgat, director of the legislative affairs program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, focuses on the role of Congress in the gun violence issue. He can run through the recent history of passed and proposed gun control legislation.

Matt Dallek is a professor at the GW Graduate School of Political Management and the author of the new book Birchers: How the John Birch Society Radicalized the American Right. Professor Dallek studies the postwar American conservative movement and can shed light on the deep-rooted connection between gun rights activists and the Republican Party.

Adnan A. Hyder, senior associate dean for research and professor of global health at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, can discuss the gun industry’s role in the rise in gun violence. He says the gun industry has deployed aggressive marketing tactics to boost sales even as violence was on the rise during the COVID-19 crisis.

Elizabeth Choma, clinical assistant professor at the GW School of Nursing, is a pediatric nurse practitioner whose work focuses on firearm safety education in families. Specifically, she aims to teach families and the community to utilize the Asking Saves Kids Campaign and educate families about the dangers of unsafely stored firearms. Her latest work published in the Journal of Pediatric Health Care discusses a community educational intervention approach to improve firearm safety behaviors in families.

