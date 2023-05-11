The emergency measure known as Title 42, which has been used to expel millions of migrants since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, expires May 11. Federal authorities warn that more than 10,000 migrants could cross the southern border every day, overwhelming law enforcement agencies and swamping detention facilities that are already over capacity. In recent months, the Biden administration has introduced a piecemeal carrot-and-stick policy that would facilitate entry for some migrants and deny asylum to others.

George Washington University faculty experts are available for comment.

Elizabeth Vaquera is an associate professor of sociology and public policy and public administration. She is also the executive director of the Cisneros Hispanic Leadership Institute at GW. She closely studies the Latino immigrant experience in the United States through the lenses of politics, education, health, cultural identity, and socioeconomic status.

Marie Price, professor of geography and international affairs, is an expert on Latin American migration to the United States. Her research focuses on the effects of U.S. immigration policies on migrants, particularly those who were brought to the U.S. as children, and support structures created by Latin American immigrant communities in U.S. cities.

Arturo Sotomayor, associate professor of international affairs and director of GW’s Security Policy Studies Program, is a political scientist and international studies scholar whose research includes analysis of public policy issues, international security matters, and military strategy. His areas of expertise include U.S.-Mexico relations, military operations other than war and UN peacekeeping, border security and trans-national security relations in Mexico, and Latin American comparative foreign policy.

Todd Belt, professor and director of the Political Management master’s program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, is an expert on the presidency who can comment on how the Biden administration’s immigration policy could affect the president’s political standing and influence the 2024 elections.

