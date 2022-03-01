Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Henry Hale is a professor of political science and international affairs. His research focuses on the domestic politics of post-Soviet countries, including Russia and Ukraine. He can discuss Russia's unique political dynamics and how they play into the country's relationship with Ukraine and the U.S.

Erwan Lagadec, an associate research professor of international affairs, is an expert on NATO and the European Union. He can discuss NATO’s relations with both Russia and Ukraine and how that plays into the conflict.

Marlene Laruelle is director of the GW Institute for European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies. She is an expert on the rise of populist and illiberal movements in post-Soviet Eurasia and can discuss Russia's ideological landscape and its relations abroad.

Laura A. Dickinson is the Oswald Symister Colclough Research Professor of Law and Professor of Law at The George Washington University Law School. Her work focuses on national security, human rights and the law of armed conflict. She can discuss why Russia’s invasion is a violation of international law that threatens to destabilize the post-WWII international order.

David Szakonyi, an assistant professor of political science, is an expert on Russian politics, corruption, authoritarianism and money in politics, both in Russia and the U.S. His recent book “Politics for Profit: Business, Elections, and Policymaking in Russia” examines why business people run for elected political office worldwide.

Robert Orttung, a research professor of international affairs and assistant director of the GW Institute for European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies, is an expert on comparative politics. He can discuss the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in detail.

Yonatan Lupu, an associate professor of political science, is an expert on international conflict. His research interests include human rights, political violence and international law.

Politics

Lara Brown, director of the GW Graduate School of Political Management, is a former official in the Clinton Administration and an expert on the presidency. She can explain the significance of the State of the Union address and place tonight’s speech in political and historical context.

Todd Belt, director of the Political Management program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, can provide in-depth analysis about the President’s speech and discuss the political impact the address could have on the Biden presidency in an election year.

Casey Burgat, director of the Legislative Affairs program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, can approach the State of the Union address from a Capitol Hill perspective, commenting on the effect it could have on Congress and on this year’s midterm elections.

Economics

Tara Sinclair, a professor of economics and international affairs, can discuss the serious economic concerns President Biden will address in the speech and what the federal government can do to alleviate them.

Joann Weiner, an associate professor of economics, is also available to discuss the economic issues the State of the Union address will mention and the federal government’s strategies to reduce inflation and spur economic growth.