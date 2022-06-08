Lara Brown, director of the GW Graduate School of Political Management, is an expert on the presidency. She can discuss the implications of the Trump White House’s involvement in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and can also provide general commentary and reaction to the hearings.

Peter Loge, an associate professor of media and public affairs and director of the Project on Ethics in Political Communication, boasts three decades of experience in government, campaigns, and political strategy and communications. He can discuss the Committee’s media strategy and tactics and offer his opinion on the threat to democracy that the Committee seeks to expose.

Todd Belt, director of the Political Management master’s program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, is an expert on the presidency and political media coverage. He is also able to provide general commentary and reaction to the hearings.

Casey Burgat, director of the Legislative Affairs master’s program at the GW Graduate School of Political Management, is an expert on Congress who can offer in-depth insight on the committee itself. He can discuss the political dynamics within the bipartisan panel, the powers the Committee possesses, and the processes and procedures it follows.

Matthew Dallek, a professor of political management, is a political historian who can place the hearings in historical context and comment on how the work being done by the January 6th Committee and the political environment surrounding it compares to previous congressional investigative committees.