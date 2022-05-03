Lara Brown is the director of GW’s Graduate School of Political Management. She can discuss how the Supreme Court’s decision could impact the 2022 and 2024 elections and the Biden administration’s response to the Court’s ruling.

Casey Burgat is an assistant professor and director of the Legislative Affairs master’s program at the Graduate School of Political Management. He can explain the role Congress may play following the Court’s decision.

Danny Hayes, professor of political science, can offer insight on how Americans view and prioritize abortion rights and the Roe decision and how public opinion about abortion could factor into the 2022 and 2024 elections.

Sara Matthiesen, assistant professor of women’s, gender, and sexuality studies and history, is an expert on reproductive rights who can explore the seismic impact this decision would have on women across the country.

Melani McAlister, professor of American studies and international affairs, is an expert on the evangelical movement and can provide insight on the Religious Right’s decades-long campaign to overturn Roe.