Republican Presidential Debate Tonight in Milwaukee: Rutgers-Eagleton Experts Available

New Brunswick, N.J. (August 23, 2023) - Experts at the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University-New Brunswick can provide commentary and analysis about the first GOP Presidential Debate tonight.

National Political Experts:

Saladin Ambar

Senior Scholar, Eagleton Center on the American Governor and Professor Political Science

John J. Farmer, Jr.

Director, Eagleton Institute of Politics

Ashley Koning

Eagleton Assistant Research Professor and Director, Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling

Elizabeth Matto

Research Professor and Director, Center for Youth Political Participation

